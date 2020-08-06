A Bathing Ape has linked up with Clarks Originals to give the Wallabee and Desert Boot silhouettes a fresh reboot for fall/winter 2020.

Celebrating Clarks' 70th anniversary, the footwear OG has tapped up Manchester City and England star, Raheem Sterling, to front the new collection. The limited-edition release has been crafted with materials from the Charles F. Stead tannery, with bright colour tones delivering contemporary streetwear vibes. Each silhouette features co-branded leather lining, extra-light outsoles, and unique shark treads. BAPE slams its signature camo pattern on a suede vamp on the Wallabees, while the Desert Boot hosts laser-printed artwork.

Have a closer look at the Clarks Originals x A Bathing Ape collaboration below and head to the Clarks store to grab yours.