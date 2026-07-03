Clarks Originals

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A beige and cream corduroy shoe with a textured design, featuring a lace-up front and a beige sole.
Sneakers

Clarks Patchwork Wallabe x Aleali May: How to Buy

The two-colorway corduroy pack is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff52 days ago
Jason Alexander wearing a New York Yankees cap and jacket, sitting with a baseball glove, against a plain background.
Style

Kith Again Taps Into 'Seinfeld' With New York Yankees Collection Campaign Starring Jason Alexander

Previously, Kith enlisted Jerry Seinfeld for a 2022 campaign.

Trace William Cowen297 days ago
A hand holding a black leather Engineered Garments shoe with a thick, rugged sole and decorative fringe on top, against a gray background.
Style

Clarks and Engineered Garments Desert Khan Collab Is Coming to Complex Shop

Clarks and Engineered Garments' Desert Khan will be available on Complex Shop this week.

Complex Staff429 days ago
Close-up of a person wearing blue and white sneakers with maroon pants, standing on an escalator.
Style

MM6 x Salomon, Stussy, JiyongKim x Clarks & More Are Our Obsessions of the Week

The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.

Shinnie Park455 days ago
brigade fall 2024
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Nike x Nigo, ASAP Rocky x Puma, and More

Converse x GOLF le FLEUR Chuck 70, Gentle Monster x Tekken 8, JiyongKim x Clarks Wallabee Cup, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park659 days ago
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Style

Jorja Smith Puts Her Stamp On Clarks’ Desert Nomad Silhouette

Complete with silver tone fobs.

Sanj Patel1004 days ago
Style

Aries x Clarks Link Up For ‘Desert Trip’ Capsule

A team-up we never knew we needed!

Sanj Patel1132 days ago
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Sole Collector Release Date Roundup March 21 2023
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the 'Pine Green' Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 to the 'Big Bubble' Nike Air Max 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1214 days ago
Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 'Pine Green' DR5415 103 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Pine Green' Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 to the 'Big Bubble' Nike Air Max 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1214 days ago
Vault by Vans x Joe Freshgoods 'Chocolate Valley Resort'
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans, Salehe Bembury x Clarks, and More

From the Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans collection to Salehe Bembury x Clarks Mud Moss Lugger, here is complete guide to all of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1276 days ago
Clarks Originals and Compound Wallabees Collab
Style

Clarks Originals and Compound Wallabees Collab Celebrated With New Jadakiss and Dave East Track

Jadakiss and Dave East have been enlisted for the new track "Floor Seats," which carries the same title as the Wallabee collab project itself.

Trace William Cowen1326 days ago

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