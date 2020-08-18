Cardi B continues to celebrate her and Megan Thee Stallion's smash single "WAP."

On Tuesday, the Bronx rapper gifted fans with the track's official merch, offering staples like graphic T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants. The drop also includes Spandex sports bras and biker shorts, as well as umbrellas and raincoats to keep fans, uh, dry throughout the transitional months.

The bulk of the collection continues the black and pink color scheme seen on the "WAP" cover art and official music video. There's also a movie poster graphic on a couple of pieces and graffiti hits throughout.

You can check out the "WAP" merch collection below. The items, which range from $25 to $125, are available now at Cardi's online store. The pieces are expected to ship anywhere between six to 12 weeks after purchase.

"WAP" debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this week with 93 million American streams, which according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, is the most first-week streams a single has ever garnered.

"Breaking pop records! HIP HOP DID THAT!" Cardi wrote on Instagram this week. "I’m sooo fuckin happy. Im so proud of us ... I did NOT see this coming. I wasn’t even expecting all this yooo.Wap Wap Wap!!!!! Thank you @theestallion!"