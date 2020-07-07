Vanessa Bryant shared a special gift on Instagram this week, recalling the romantic relationship she had with her late husband Kobe Bryant.

Bryant posted a photo of a green tulle dress, a gift from the Lakers legend, alongside a picture of Sarah Jessica Parker wearing the dress as Carrie Bradshaw in the series finale of Sex and the City.

“I love you my baby @kobebryant. I found this beautiful dress Kob gifted me a long time ago,” she wrote, according to People. "Not going to lie, I was taken back with emotion. He was SO romantic. Still showing me he ❤️'s me from Heaven. Love you forever boo-boo."

Bryant went on to explain the romantic symbolism behind the dress. "When Mr. Big gets Carrie back. Paris. Missing my boo-boo and my sweet girl,” she added. “So nice to have found this dress today. You set the bar so high baby. No love like REAL LOVE."

Kobe and Gianna continue to be missed by family, fans, and fellow players since they died in a helicopter accident earlier this year. On Pau Gasol’s birthday this week, the former Laker and longtime friend of Kobe spent the day with the Bryant family. Vanessa shared a post with photos of the NBA center hanging out with her daughters, writing "Happy 40th birthday uncle Pau! We ❤️you. Love, The Bryant Girls."