Amid COVID-19 pandemic concerns that show practically zero chance of slowing down anytime soon, Travis Scott has given fans the opportunity to procure some Cactus Jack-branded essential items.

On Thursday, La Flame's online store was updated to include logo-stamped hand sanitizer for $12, face masks for $25, and SafeTouch tools for $30. For the unfamiliar, the SafeTouch device is a "hygiene multi-tool" that aims to minimize the potential exposure to health concerns by providing a distanced way of touching surfaces. The Cactus Jack edition, notably, is emblazoned with the promise "I ain't touching that shit."

For more info, hit the Scott site. See below for a closer look at the trio of coronavirus-era merch pieces:

Earlier this month, Scott landed on the cover of Billboard as part of a broader feature on Fortnite and the future of in-game performances. While the practice preceded the pandemic, the popularity of similar in-game experiences—as well as other forms of hypermodern live performances that don't require fans to leave the house—has seen a sharp uptick in recent months.

This month also saw the return of Scott's .wav Radio show on Apple Music with an episode stacked with new music from Justin Bieber, Young Thug, Big Sean, Nav, Swae Lee, and more.

Back in June, Scott (albeit briefly) joined Kanye West on "Wash Us in the Blood."