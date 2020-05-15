The high school graduating class of 2020, assuredly the most bizarre year in modern history, are being commemorated with a new T-shirt collab from Travis Scott and LeBron James.

The Cactus Jack x Uninterrupted collab tee, which boasts a design by La Flame himself, features the handwritten sentiment "We're all in this together." All net proceeds from sales of the T-shirt will go toward the LeBron James Family Foundation and Feeding Texas, two organizations close to each respective figure's hearts.

Get a closer look at the collab tee below. The 72-hour sale for the collab kicks off on the Travis Scott site at 3 p.m. ET on May 15 and ends at the same time on May 18.

Image via Cactus Jack x Uninterrupted

Image via Cactus Jack x Uninterrupted

LeBron's one-hour special event, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, will be available for livestream on the Complex YouTube channel and on Complex.com on May 16 starting at 11 p.m. ET. The event marks a collaboration from the LeBron James Family Foundation, the XQ Institute, and the Entertainment Institute Foundation.

On Instagram James wrote, "Class of 2020, I told you we were going to make graduation special. Creative genius, hip hop legend, and game changing fashion designer @travisscott has personally designed the Class of 2020 Grad shirt for all of you!"

Special guests confirmed for the livestream special include President Barack Obama, Kevin Hart, H.E.R, Meghan Rapinoe, Zendaya, YBN Cordae, Lena Waithe, and more. Click here for additional info.