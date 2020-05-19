Solange's Saint Heron creative agency and design studio has announced the launch of a new virtual festival in collaboration with the School of Fashion, one of five academic institutions housed within the New School's Parsons School of Design.

"The Class of 2020 is in a unique and unexpected position," Jason Kass, Interim Dean of Fashion at Parsons School of Design, said in a statement on Tuesday detailing the immersive experience that aims to celebrate the thesis and capstone work of this year's class. "We are excited to partner with Saint Heron on a shared vision for extraordinary access and meaningful insight into our students’ work. With Here and Now, we are providing our graduating students and the creative community a space for discovery and growth."

Kass went on: "Our graduates are unequivocally the future of fashion and textile design, fashion marketing, and management. We are committed to creating opportunities to showcase their outcomes and successfully position them for the next chapter of their lives."

Here and Now is billed as part of the university’s multifaceted response to the COVID-19 era, which has greatly affected educational facilities across the globe. The experience takes place from June to August with programming highlights ranging from mentorship opportunities to film screenings. Starting in early July, an interactive digital environment hosting students' work will be available at the special Here and Now site through Parsons.

Metonymy, a 3D installation marking a collaboration of the Saint Heron team with more than 300 graduating students and artist Jacolby Satterwhite, will be featured. In a statement, a Saint Heron rep said the team was "honored" to be a part of the era-appropriate celebration of creativity.

"We look forward to working with the students over the coming weeks and helping bring attention to their hard work and unique perspective," the rep said. "As the world confronts the challenges of our current global crisis, fashion and design communities must embrace new ways to pause, evolve, and adapt."

