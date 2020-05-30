FTP (Fuck the Population) has enlisted G Herbo and Lil Bibby to model its latest round of goods.

The Los Angeles-based brand unveiled its May 2020 lookbook earlier this week, showcasing another solid collection of streetwear essentials that are perfect for the transitional season. There's branded knits, varsity jackets, sweatpants, windbreakers, pullover hoodies, and, of course, a grip of graphic tees. One of the highlights of the collection, however, has to be the pairs of black and indigo denim pants that nod to FTP's 10-year history.

The brand's founder, Zac Clark, spoke to Complex earlier this year about his approach to the business and what ultimately inspires him.

"I’m not really inspired by money. That’s not what drives me. That’s not what makes me happy at all. It hasn’t, to be completely honest," he explained. "It’s more like the fact that these kids are so hyped on receiving the FTP in the mail. That makes me happy more than money. I just want people to know that."

The May 2020 lookbook was shot by Detroit photographer Vuhlandes, who has also shared a behind-the-scenes video for the shoot.



You can check out FTP's new lookbook below. The items are available now on the brand's website. The drop comes just a day after G Herbo released his much-anticipated PTSD deluxe album, featuring 14 new tracks with appearances by Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Durk.