If you’re still complaining about having to wear a mask, you’re buying the wrong ones. It’s that simple. Because the fact is that there are already tons of super wavy options available in Canada alone.

When we compiled our list of the best face masks you can cop in Canada earlier this year, it featured mostly independent designers and shops, those who were able to mobilize quickly and offer a product that was, all of a sudden, the most in-demand accessory on the planet. Now, with months of COVID-driven precautions in the books and no real end in sight, there are even more Canadian-made or -designed options, including from some of the nation’s most notable retail brands.

Here are some Canadian brands that are making reusable face masks that protect you and those around, while keeping you looking fresh and fashionable.