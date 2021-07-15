Authorities are now investigating after two people were found dead at the former Versace mansion in South Florida.

On Wednesday, per a Miami Beach Police Department announcement, authorities responded after receiving a call from the housekeeping staff at the location—which currently operates as a hotel—informing them of two dead males. Police and fire agencies were then dispatched, at which point the two dead bodies were discovered inside one of the rooms.

At the time of this writing, the names of the deceased had not been made public. Complex has reached out to the Miami Beach Police Department for additional comment and will update this post accordingly.

The discovery of the bodies on Wednesday came just one day ahead of the 24th anniversary of the fatal shooting of designer Gianni Versace, who was murdered at the age of 50 outside the Versace Mansion in 1997 by Andrew Cunanan.

In 2013, VM South Beach LLC—a group that includes Jordache jeans brand owners—purchased the mansion at auction for a reported $41.5 million. Among those who were bested during the bidding was Donald Trump. Since 2015, per the Associated Press, the former Versace mansion has operated as a hotel.

In 2018, the second season of FX’s true crime anthology series American Crime Story turned its focus to the murder of Versace by way of the Maureen Orth book Vulgar Favors. Though a critical success, the series was met with widely publicized pushback from the Versace family, who told viewers the project “should only be considered as a work of fiction.”