The highly anticipated match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather goes down tonight!

Paul will square off against Mayweather, who is 18 years his senior, six inches shorter, and nearly 35 pounds heavier, in an eight-round exhibition at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Despite the significant size difference, Floyd comes into the ring with more than two decades of boxing experience, and a sparkling 50-0 record. However, Mayweather’s last match took place over two years ago when he defeated Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition that ended in the first round.

“It’s going to be fun,” Mayweather said of the fight, per Boxing Insider. “It’s what I do. There’s a difference between being a YouTube fighter and an elite fighter. I’m a fighter and I don’t worry about anything. I’ve been a professional for 25 years and I’ve fought the best and seen every style and I always came out on top.”

Paul and Mayweather will be wearing 12 oz. gloves. There will be no judges or official winner read, as per the Florida State Boxing Commission. Knockouts will be allowed at the discretion of the referee.

There will be three fights prior to the main event. Badou Jack will take on Dervin Colina in a 12-round fight. Jarrett Hurd will get in the ring for a 10-round showdown with Luis Arias. Chad Johnson, yes, the former NFL great wide receiver, will make his boxing debut against Brian Maxwell. Johnson admits he’s “nervous” and “out of my element,” but believes being humble is the right approach heading into his match.

“Listen, you keep that same energy when it’s something that you know and you’ve done all your life. That’s when you come up and you be arrogant, you be cocky, that’s why I walk the way I did,” he explained. “I’m stepping into a ring, I’m sitting on the panel with dudes that do this for a living. This ain’t nothing to take lightly, coming in being arrogant. This ain’t what I do. The fight that I fight ain’t in the ring.”

The exhibition bout is available to watch for $49.99 on Showtime PPV, or it can be streamed on Showtime.com or Fanmio for the same price.