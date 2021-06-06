A day before they’re set to either tee off or attempt to tee off on one another in an exhibition bout, Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul took part in a weigh-in. The conclusion (that Paul is bigger than Mayweather) is not surprising to anyone with functioning eyes, but it did provide specifics. Namely Paul is 189.5 pounds and Mayweather is 155. That would make Paul a Cruiserweight (175-200) and Mayweather a Middleweight (154-160) if any of that shit actually mattered for this.

The two are set to fight in a Showtime pay-per-view event on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

As for other measurements, Paul is 6’2” while Mayweather is 5’8”. That gives the YouTuber the distinction of being the biggest opponent Floyd’s ever faced in an official fight...official being a relative term here, but you know what we mean.

CBS Sports adds that the heaviest guy Floyd had previously faced off against was 154, which was a weight hit by both Miguel Cotto and Oscar De La Hoya. Those two, like everyone else who’s ever faced Mayweather, lost.

As for the customary weigh-in trash talk, both fighters engaged.



“He’s not ready,” Paul said after stepping on the scale. “He doesn’t know what to expect. This isn’t the biggest fight of my life, it’s the biggest fight of his life. … I’m going to get it done, it’s a fight and anything can happen. Floyd’s not ready, that’s all I can say.”

Paul also invoked aliens coming in June, and life being a simulation:

As for Mayweather, he says he’s unbothered by the size difference. Instead he’s banking on the fact that he’s, you know, a pro who’s 50-0 in his career. One would think that would count for something, but “puncher’s chance” is also a phrase. What we mean is be smart with your bets.



“I’ve been here before, I know what it takes,” said Mayweather. “I fought every different style you can possibly fight. Height don’t win fights, weight don’t win fights, fighting wins fights and I can fight.”

As for the other exhibition on the card, retired six-time Pro Bowl wideout Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and MMA fighter/bare knuckle boxer Brian Maxwell also had numbers attached to their mass(es). Johnson was 179.5 pounds, while Maxwell hit 183.5.