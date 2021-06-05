Tyler Herro is going to be a father.

After months of rumors, The young NBA star’s girlfriend Katya Elise Henry posted a black and white pregnancy photo with Herro caressing her pregnant belly. Back in April, a brief photo of what appeared to be a sonogram was posted on Henry’s Twitter before it was swiftly deleted. But Herro was tagged, and fans were quick to speculate.

Well, those rumors were finally laid to rest today. “First came love, then came you,” she wrote.

The couple got their start after Herro wrote to her on Twitter. Herro slid in with a casual “wyd," to which Henry responded “quarantine n chill?” with a smirking face emoji. By May, the couple was seen spending a lot of time together, and confirmed their relationship soon after.

Check out the post below.

In Herro’s announcement on IG, he quoted lyrics from Lil Wayne’s version of “Tyler Herro” featuring Big Sean.