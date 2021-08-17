Less than three days after making his preseason debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback-turned-tight-end Tim Tebow has been cut from the team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Tebow took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a message in which he thanked the Jaguars for giving him a chance.

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream...” Tebow wrote in a tweet. “Thank you to the Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that...God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28.”

The news arrives three months after the 34-year-old former quarterback signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars as a tight end, and just three days since Tebow looked overmatched in his preseason debut against the Cleveland Browns.

Against the Browns on Saturday night, Tebow played 16 snaps at his new position, with his underwhelming performance highlighted by a pair of poor blocking attempts that have since gone viral.

Back in February, Tebow announced his retirement from baseball after spending the past five years pursuing his dream of playing in the MLB. Tebow’s short-lived baseball career was preceded by six years in the NFL and his legendary college career at the University of Florida, where the iconic quarterback won a Heisman trophy and two BCS National Championships.

