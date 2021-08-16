Just three months after signing a one-year deal Jacksonville Jaguars, former quarterback Tim Tebow got his first reps at tight end this weekend in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

The 34-year-old played 16 snaps at his new position during his Jacksonville debut, which was highlighted by a pair of poor blocking attempts that have since gone viral.

The first came late in the third quarter. Lined up on the left side of the line, Tebow attempted to come across and block Browns defensive end Trevon Young. Instead, he bounced off of Young and fell to the ground.

As if having one viral lowlight isn’t bad enough, Tebow produced one arguably worse than the first on the very next play. Attempting to block Young again, he got tossed out of the way as a Browns pass-rusher gets through to make the tackle on running back Dare Ogunbowale.

Tebow’s embarrassing debut with the Jaguars arrives just three months after he reunited with his former coach Urban Meyer by way of a one-year deal with the Jaguars.

Back in February, Tebow announced his retirement from baseball after spending the past five years pursuing his dream of playing in the MLB. Tebow’s short-lived baseball career was preceded by six years in the NFL and his legendary college career at the University of Florida, where the iconic quarterback won a Heisman trophy and two BCS National Championships.

