Tim Tebow announced Wednesday that he’s retiring from professional baseball.

Tebow signed with the New York Mets in September 2016, pursuing a dream that ended in his junior year of high school. In the very first at-bat of his minor league career, Tebow blasted a home-run.

Two years later, Tebow moved up to Double-A where he was named to the Eastern League All-Star team. In 2019, Tebow was elevated to the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse before a hand laceration abruptly ended his season.

“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Met,” team president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”

Tebow has spent the last few offseasons working as an analyst for ESPN’s SEC Network. Prior to filing for bankruptcy following a pandemic-shortened season, the XFL executives approached Tebow about joining their league, but he remained steadfast in his desire to be a baseball player.

Tebow finishes his professional baseball career hitting .223 in 287 games, with 18 home runs and 107 RBIs.