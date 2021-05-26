On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball teams the South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne TinCaps faced off in the first game in a series of six at Four Winds Field in Indiana.

Things went completely off the rails with the two sides getting into a massive brawl, which can be seen via video that was shared to social media. It all started after TinCaps pitcher Sam Williams made comments at Delvin Zinn of the Cubs, WNDU reported.

According to NBC Sports, the fighting broke out in the eighth inning. Cubs manager Michael Ryan, pitcher Brandon Hughes, and catcher Jake Washer were all ejected.

You can check out video of the brawl below.

Although it’s unclear if any other reprimands have been issued as of yet, video of the incident will likely be reviewed and suspensions handed out.

The Cubs ended up winning the game 12-10 and will be facing the TinCaps again tomorrow.