ESPN and Maria Taylor are officially parting ways.

In a joint statement released today, both parties announced that an agreement on a contract extension could not be reached. As a result, Taylor’s final assignment for the network was Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

According to reports, Taylor is expected to take her talents to NBC, and if a contract is completed, would join the network’s forthcoming Tokyo Olympics coverage.

“Maria’s remarkable success speaks directly to her abilities and work ethic,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “There is no doubt we will miss Maria, but we remain determined to continue to build a deep and skilled talent roster that thoroughly reflects the athletes we cover and the fans we serve. While she chose to pursue a new opportunity, we are proud of the work we’ve done together.”