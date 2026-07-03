ESPN and Maria Taylor are officially parting ways, as both parties jointly announced today that they could not agree on a contract extension.Brad Callas
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Rachel Nichols Apologizes On Air For Maria Taylor Comments: I Am 'Deeply, Deeply Sorry' (UPDATE)
Nichols addressed the leaked audio during her opening comments on ESPN’s “The Jump,” saying in a 30-second statement that she was 'deeply, deeply sorry.'Brenton Blanchet
Sports
Maria Taylor Talks NBA Christmas Games, Trevor Lawrence, and Getting a Signed WWE Belt From Ric Flair
The anchor will be putting in work on Christmas, hosting ESPN's NBA coverage. But we also talked college football and the special gift Ric Flair gifted her.Adam Caparell
From the brand owners to the photographers behind the scenes, these are the women leading the charge for the next generation of style.Mike DeStefano