LeBron James’ off-court dominance continues.

Sportico reports that James is now the NBA’s first billion-dollar man, having just crossed that hallowed mark in total career earnings. Although a lot of Michael Jordan fanatics will point to MJ’s now gaudy net worth as proof that he did it first, it should be noted that Jordan was unable to cross the billion-dollar mark during his playing career. And even if his earnings were adjusted for inflation, he still wouldn’t have earned a billion dollars while he was still dominating the hardwood.

Since being drafted in 2003, LeBron has earned $330 million from his playing career. This means that most of his earnings have come from merchandise, licensing, his media business, and endorsements. In fact, his partnerships with AT&T, Beats, Blaze Pizza, GMC, Nike, PepsiCo, Rimowa, and Walmart net him more than $100 million a year.