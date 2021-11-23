One of the biggest esports events in the world is coming to Toronto’ next year. Riot Games has announced that the 2022 League of Legends World Championship will tour North America, and the semifinals are set to take place at the 6ix’s Scotiabank Arena.

The tour will be the first time Riot Games has hosted a multinational North American Worlds, stopping in both Mexico and Canada for the first time.

The Worlds 2022 event will take place in different cities depending on each stage of the compeition. Play-ins will be at League of Legends Esports’ Liga Latinoamerica competition arena in Mexico City, groups and quarter-finals will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the semifinals will be at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and finals will be at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

There isn’t a set date for Worlds 2022 yet, but the championship usually takes place in the fall.

“The momentum behind League of Legends Esports has only continued to grow since the last time we hosted Worlds in the U.S. in 2016. We’re thrilled to bring the full scale of our global sport back to North America, and, COVID permitting, welcome fans into the stands across three countries and four different cities,” said Naz Aletaha, global head of LoL Esports in a press release. “Worlds is the showcase of the greatest of our sport, and we look forward to celebrating that with our fans in North America and across the world.”