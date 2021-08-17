Fresh off winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball said he has no regrets about his unorthodox path to the league.

During a recent GQ profile, the 19-year-old shared his thoughts about leaving high school and skipping college in favor of playing professionally overseas en route to the NBA.

“You wanna go to the league, so school’s not your priority,” Ball said. “We not trippin’ off school. We not dumb. We know how to learn. We don’t need school. And school not even teachin’ you shit — what the f*ck is school?”