On the latest episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan spoke about Kevin Durant’s long-term goals with the Brooklyn Nets, claiming that she got the impression from speaking with KD that he aspires to win three titles with the franchise.

“I do think in talking with him, his genuine goal is to win three championships in Brooklyn,” MacMullan told Simmons. “Make it [Brooklyn] his place, his team, his legacy. That could’ve happened this year, but a lot of weird stuff happened.”

By now we all know what happens when the Nets star sees something about himself that he believes to be untrue. So right on cue, Durant took to Twitter to insist that he never said that to MacMullan. The All-Star forward explained that he does not have a relationship with MacMullan and has never had an in-depth conversation with her.

“Once again, I don’t even talk like this…plus I don’t have a relationship with Jackie for us to have in depth conversations about my intentions as a basketball player,” Durant wrote on Twitter. “I get she plays an opinion based sport but she framed this like we are friends. We are not.”

MacMullan isn’t the first person to fall victim to Durant’s wrath this month. A few weeks back, KD claimed ESPN analyst Jay Williams lied on national television about an apparent encounter they had at a holiday party years ago. Then, earlier this week, Durant blasted Scottie Pippen on Twitter after the Bulls legend said that the Nets star has yet to surpass LeBron James in a new interview with GQ.