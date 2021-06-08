The series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks was billed as the most anticipated of the playoffs. But after two blowout victories by the Nets, it has yet to live up to the hype.

During Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, Jay Williams said that Kevin Durant is taking his match-up against Giannis Antetokounmpo personally, and recalled when Durant confronted him about comparing him to the Greek Freak.

“KD comes up to me at the club and says, ‘Yo, don’t you ever compare me to Giannis again,” Williams said after explaining how he described Antetokounmpo as a hybrid of Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant in the past. “He’s like, ‘Nah, don’t ever compare that dude to me! Don’t do it!.’ I felt that in his voice in that moment that when this match-up came up—I’m like ‘Ah, this is a proven moment for Kevin to show everybody he’s not on the same page as me.’”

After Williams’ comment went viral, Durant took it upon himself to clear the air and dead any rumors. Although he and Williams have had a close relationship in the past, KD made it clear in an Instagram comment that Williams can “NEVER” speak for him and that the story was a complete lie.

“This is a f*ckin lie,” Durant replied. “Jay Williams can NEVER speak for me, ever…”

He followed that app with a tweet that appeared to allude to Williams.

“Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media shit, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please,” he wrote. “Keep me out all that corny ass talk about whos better and legacy and all that dumb ass shit. I don’t even talk like that.”

Despite disputing JWill’s story, KD and the Nets (without James Harden) did prove a point when they routed the Bucks by nearly 40 points on Monday. Although the contest was well out of hand by the time the second half started, there was a point in the first quarter when the Slim Reaper had Giannis trapped on an island. This served as the perfect opportunity for Durant to show any doubters that there’s no one on this green Earth that can truly guard him.