The beef between Kendrick Perkins and Quavo continues.

The former NBA player responded with some shots at Quavo after the Migos rapper shared a photo of Perkins that featured an uppercut emoji under his chin to promote Culture III. Perkins caught wind of the post and decided to respond by taking aim at Quavo’s solo career, something he’s done before.

“Thank God you’re back with the Migos because this photoshop uppercut is as close as you’ll ever get to a hit as a solo artist.” Perkins wrote, referencing the group’s upcoming album. “Carry on.”

The back and forth between the two seems to have started back in 2018 when Quavo released his debut solo studio album Quavo Huncho, which featured some bars directed at the basketball player. On the track “Fuck 12,” Quavo rapped, “Get no playin’ time, Kendrick Perkins (Ayy).” Although the album debuted at No. 66 on the Billboard 200, it went up to the No. 2 spot the following week.

Perkins spoke about the origins of his issues with Quavo back in 2019 while he was on Fair Game With Kristine Leahy.

“I almost got into it with Quavo, cause he tried to put me on the song cause him and Drake real close,” Perkins said at the time. “He tried to like diss me, he tried to say something like, he was talking about getting a girl’s number, and he was like, ‘no playing time, Kendrick Perkins.’ So I was like uh, no… and you need to stick to staying with the Migos and not going solo. I kinda wanted to fire back because his album flopped anyway, I mean it was trash but I was just like why are these little dudes coming after me? Like, first of all, what is your problem?”

In other news, Migos’ upcoming Culture III album is set to drop this Friday, June 11. It will feature appearances from Drake, Future, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber, Polo G, and NBA YoungBoy.