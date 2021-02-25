Hockey is back, and with it comes highlight-reel plays, online debates, and fantasy drafts. In short: it’s the type of high-octane diversion we all deserved given the global circumstances. Not even a reduced season (56 games) and a late start (Jan. 13) could dampen our spirits. Although arenas are emptied of hardcore fans (a blow to the NHL and individual team finances), star players are still raking in the dough despite agreeing to a deferral of 10 percent of their total salaries and bonuses this year. (It will be paid back in full over three years starting in 2024.) So, who’s the tops of the top, money-wise? Here are the 12 highest-paid players, ranked by their 2020-21 salaries. All figures are in U.S. dollars and don’t include endorsements.