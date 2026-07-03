Featured
Kirsten Dunst, who starred as Mary Jane to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in the Sam Raimi trilogy, said the pay gap between her and Maguire was "very extreme."Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
The 2021-22 NBA season has commenced, From RJ Barrett to Jamal Murray, here are the 20 highest-paid Canadian ballers in the NBA in this season.Oren Weisfeld
Here are the richest players in the NHL, ranked by their 2021-2022 salaries. As arenas slowly start to refill with fans, star players continue to make bank.Laura Grande
Pop Culture
Daniel Craig, Dwayne Johnson, and Will Smith Are Among the Highest Paid Actors in Hollywood
Usual suspects like Daniel Craig, Dwayne Johnson, and Will Smith are among the highest paid actors in Hollywood, thanks in large part to the rise of streaming.Jordan Rose