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Zohran Mamdani.
Music

Zohran Mamdani Still Earns Royalties From His Short-Lived Rap Career

The New York City mayor started rapping in high school, and he apparently still makes a few bucks from his skills on the mic.

tara mahadevan91 days ago
Kristen Bell
Pop Culture

Kristen Bell Denies $60 Million Salary for 'Frozen' Sequels: 'That's Somebody Making Things Up'

The actress called reports about her $60M salary "absurd."

tara mahadevan137 days ago
Bad Bunny wearing a white outfit and a fur hat, holding a microphone, stands on stage with a forest backdrop.
Music

Bad Bunny Won’t Be Getting Paid to Perform Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: Here’s Why

The Puerto Rican star will perform the halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Alex Ocho162 days ago
Cracker Barrel
Life

What Is Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino’s Salary?

Julie Masino, the CEO of Cracker Barrel, previously worked for Taco Bell and other top companies.

Jessica Mcbride327 days ago
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A group of business professionals having a meeting in a modern office with large windows overlooking a cityscape.
Pop Culture

Here's What Hollywood's Most Prominent CEOs Made in 2024

New data shows what blockbuster salaries the industry's power players took home.

Alex Ocho435 days ago
A football player with a beard, wearing a white jersey, looks focused. The background is blurred.
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. on Taking Rams Salary in Bitcoin: 'Who Said It Was Dumb Again?'

The price of Bitcoin has gone up since Donald Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election.

Mark Elibert611 days ago
Sam Mitchell
Sports

NBA TV Host Sam Mitchell Gets Pissed At Co-Host for Joking About His Salary, Leaks Address

He took offense to comments he perceived to be about him being broke.

Trey Alston643 days ago
Sports

Taylor Swift's Cat Reportedly Has Higher Net Worth Than Travis Kelce

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” Kelce told 'Vanity Fair' in June.

Alex Ocho922 days ago
Pop Culture

Terrence Howard Sues CAA Over 'Lowball' 'Empire' Salary: 'I Believed That I Was Going to Get Paid'

The actor announced a lawsuit against the talent agency over claims that they pushed a 'lowball' salary to the actor to maximize their own profits.

Alex Ocho951 days ago
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Zendaya Paid A Million For Euphoria
Pop Culture

Zendaya Will Reportedly Make $1 Million an Episode for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Zendaya reportedly re-negotiated her 'Euphoria' contract, and will now earn around $1 million an episode for the HBO show's upcoming season.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1235 days ago
What’s the Salary? N.Y.C. Job Seekers Can No Longer Be Kept in the Dark
Life

NYC Pay Transparency Law to Take Effect Next Week

Under the legislation, companies with four or more employees will be required to include salary/hourly wages on job postings. The goes into effect on Nov. 1.

Joshua Espinoza1357 days ago
Omari Hardwick in an interview on 'The Pivot Podcast'
Pop Culture

Omari Hardwick on Only Earning $150K Per Episode on ‘Power,’ Having to Borrow Money From 50 Cent

Omari Hardwick has revealed how much money he made as the lead role on 'Power,' and said he had to borrow some cash from producer 50 Cent twice.

Joe Price1507 days ago
hilton ceo
Life

Report Finds CEO Compensation at Large Companies Increased by Nearly 19 Percent in 2020

On average, CEOs made $351 for every dollar earned by a typical employee in 2020, which rose from a previous ratio of 307-to-1 in 2019, the EPI reported.

Brenton Blanchet1802 days ago

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