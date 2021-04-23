ESPN and Marvel announced a new collaboration on Friday to bring the first-ever Marvel-inspired alternate presentation of an NBA game to life.

The Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans game on Monday, May 3rd, will feature a Marvel-infused presentation across ESPN platforms. The “NBA Special Edition Presented by State Farm: Marvel’s Arena of Heroes” presentation will include elements of original Marvel stories and characters. Commentary will also come from ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco and Richard Jefferson in a customized Marvel-themed studio.

Enter Marvel’s Arena of Heroes! The Avengers need new recruits and start with the basketball elite. 🏀



In a new team-up with @espn, watch the Marvel-inspired @NBA broadcast for the @warriors vs. @PelicansNBA on May 3rd on ESPN2, ESPN+, and @ESPNDeportes: https://t.co/uvGvaBv4lu — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 23, 2021

The plot of the original storyline will follow the Avengers’ response to a threat from an invading alien army. The Black Panther and Iron Man realize that they need more help to fight off these enemies and look to the NBA to expand their ranks. They will begin their NBA recruitment by watching the game between the Warriors and the Pelicans. They will be specifically evaluating the talents of the Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins as well as New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball.

Fans will watch these athletes get put to the test and graded based on how many Marvel Hero Points they earn. One Marvel Hero Point will be awarded for every point, rebound, assist, steal, and block while a Marvel Hero Point will be deducted for every missed field goal, free throw, or turnover. 10 bonus points will be awarded to each of the three players from the winning team. The player with the most Marvel Hero Points will be crowned as Marvel’s first Champion.

The Marvel telecast will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes while the traditional broadcast will air on ESPN.

