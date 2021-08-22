The Dreamville Chi-League Women’s and Men’s Championships will be taking place on Sunday, with four teams competing and free general admission tickets available for the games.

The event is co-sponsored by Dreamville and Wilson and takes place after a four-year hiatus, having kicked off earlier this month and now wrapping up with its final games. The three-week basketball tournament has taken place at the Patricia A. Jones Convention Center, and features numerous former NBA champions, current NBA players, Olympians, international pros, and more.

Team Bobby Simmons, Team Sterling Brown, Team THK Crew, and Team Whitney Young Legends are the teams that made it to the finals. Players involved in this year’s tourney have included Jabari Parker, Talen Horton-Tucker, Bobby Simmons, and Antoine Walker.

Attendees are required to wear masks. Along with free general admission, there’s also a VIP option available with a $50 donation, with the money going to South Side YMCA in Chicago.

“All ticket donations will benefit the South Side YMCA of Metro Chicago to help increase equity and access for local kids and families to participate in youth sports,” the tournament’s Eventbrite listing reads.