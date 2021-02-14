Tom Brady looked like he had a pretty good time at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl Boat Parade, leaving the event looking quite tipsy. During the celebration, he even expertly tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy across open water to Rob Gronkowski’s boat.

While fans had plenty to say about Brady's drunken antics, not everyone was equally impressed. Lorraine Grohs, the daughter of Greg Grohs—the designer of the first Lombardi Trophy and Tiffany & Co.’s master silversmith from 1967 to 1994—wants Brady to apologize for his actions.

“It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football,” Grohs told Fox 4. “I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father, and it’s such an honor, and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany’s. And it takes a lot of hard work.”

Grohs said that his behavior caused her to lose sleep because she kept thinking about how her father’s work wasn’t being taken seriously. “I’ve seen this trophy being made at the factory at Tiffany’s and it’s a beautiful trophy,” she said. “My father had to chisel the seams, he had to chisel the seams by hand. There is a newspaper article that shows him working on that trophy. The ball is hand-formed and the base is as well.”

She doesn’t usually keep up with football but she does watch the Super Bowl to see the players, coaches, and owners celebrate their victory with the trophy. She’s still seeking an apology from Brady though. “I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans, the other team players.”