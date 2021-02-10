Tom Brady is adjusting to being a Florida Man quite nicely. The Super Bowl MVP, who recently helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to just their second-ever championship, was seen being helped off a boat, appearing a little tipsy after Wednesday’s celebratory boat parade.

Brady more than earned his apparent drunken waddling. The oldest player to ever start in a Super Bowl managed to throw 3 TDs in a lopsided win over Kansas City. He completed one more pass in the post-post-season, hitting Rob Gronkowski with a toss of the championship trophy over open water.

Brady capped off the day with an appropriately glowing, sunburnt, and self-congratulatory post to social media.

