On Thursday, Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey raised eyebrows when he shared a picture of Steph Curry praising his brother Seth for his great performance in the Sixers’ close-out game against the Wizards. In the process, Morey seemingly toed the tampering line by telling Steph to “join” his brother.

It’s safe to say that the Golden State Warriors didn’t have the season they anticipated. With the team still reeling from Klay Thompson’s injury, Steph was forced to shoulder the brunt of the team’s offensive production. Although he did at a spectacular, near-MVP level, the team was unable to break into the playoffs.

As for the Sixers, they put together a gentlemen’s sweep of Russell Wilson, Bradley Beal, and the Washington Wizards and will now take on the Atlanta Hawks. Seth is also having a good playoffs after putting together an amazing year in his own right. Curry shot the ball with unbelievable accuracy and he was just .4% away from making it into the NBA’s coveted 50-40-90 club.

Any team would be lucky to have Steph Curry. But after taking his team’s struggles into consideration, it’s only right that Morey would lobby for Curry to join his brother in Philly. Yet, logistically, it doesn’t seem logical. Steph still has one more year left on his 5-year $201,158,790 contract and is expected to make close to $46 million next season. To fit him into an equation that involves big contract players like Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Tobias Harris, Philly would have to part with some pieces that it loves dearly.

Because of this (and a possible pending fine), Morey decided to clean up his comment and claim that he was simply referring to Steph coming to watch his brother play at the Wells Fargo Center.