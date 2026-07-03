Seth Curry

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morey
Sports

Daryl Morey Shares Steph Curry IG Post Praising Brother Seth: 'Join 'Em'

Daryl Morey raised eyebrows when he shared a picture of Steph Curry praising his brother Seth for his great performance in the Sixers’ close-out game.

Xavier Hamilton1869 days ago
Dell Curry and Sonya Curry
Sports

Steph Curry Says It’s ‘Just Weird’ Seeing Mom Cheer Him on While Wearing Portland Gear

Steph jokingly let it be known that his parents need to pick a side and stay on it as he faces his brother Seth Curry in the Western Conference Finals.

Xavier Hamilton2620 days ago
Stephen Curry and Seth Curry Look on
Sports

How Steph and Seth Curry's Parents Will Decide Who to Cheer for During Western Conference Finals

Dell and his wife Sonya decided that wearing split jerseys wouldn't be eventful, so they'll flip for it.

Xavier Hamilton2622 days ago

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