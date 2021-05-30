Chad Johnson continues to pay it forward.

On Saturday, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver took to Twitter to share his latest generous tip: $1,000 for a $4.28 bill at Houston’s Turkey Leg Hut.

“Proverbs 11:25 (Turkey Leg Hut edition),” Ochocinco captioned a picture of the receipt.

The scripture Ochocinco referenced touches on the importance of philanthropy, reading: “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

The gracious move comes just a week after Johnson visited Havana’s Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City, Florida, and left a $1,000 tip for a $37 meal.

Granted, this is nothing new for Johnson. Over the years, he’s earned quite a reputation for tipping generously.

During a trip to Austin in 2019, Ochocino left a 1,405 percent tip at Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken.

Earlier that year, a Boston waitress received a $276 tip (on a $91 meal) because Johnson was bad with the New England Patriots. He wrote on the receipt: “I only had 276 yards with the Patriots which was really horrible.”

On yet another night in 2019, one waiter lent Johnson an extra cellphone to stream Barcelono vs. Real Madrid, and Johnson tipped $100 per Luis Suarez goal (he had three).

Long story short: If Chad Johnson walks into your restaurant, one lucky server is going home a lot richer.