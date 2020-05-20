Chad Johnson had a fruitful NFL career. Now, the former-superstar wide receiver is paying it forward by helping out someone whose job was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Ochocinco visited the recently reopened Havana's Cuban Cuisine in Cooper City, Florida. After his meal—which ended up being just $37—Johnson decided to give the waitress something extra by leaving $1,000 tip.

"Proverbs 11:25," Ochocinco captioned a picture of the receipt that he posted on Twitter.

The scripture Ochocinco referenced touches on the importance of philanthropy, reading: "A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed." He elaborated on this notion with the note he left the employee.



"Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I LOVE YOU," he wrote.

Havana's Cuban Cuisine took to Facebook where it thanked Ochocinco for his "continued patronage" and "generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times."

Ochocinco's tip came on the day restaurants were allowed to reopen in Broward County for dine-in service. This comes nearly two months after they closed to help flatten the curve which resulted in a lot of waiters and waitresses losing their jobs. Restaurants are in the county now allowed to seat guests at 25 percent capacity at tables that are at least six feet apart.