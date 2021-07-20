Last year, the world witnessed the first-ever postponement of an Olympic Games. While it may not have been much more than a blip on the radar for most people, it was extremely consequential for the athletes who train their entire lives for the opportunity to represent their home nations at an Olympics, marking the beginning of a new one-of-a-kind journey to stay in shape and qualify for a delayed Games.

Now, despite a long list of concerns, the Games are back, with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially opening on Friday, July 23 and continuing through Sunday, August 8.

For Team Canada, the 371 Olympic athletes competing in Tokyo represents the largest contingent of Canadians at an Olympic Games since Los Angeles 1984, with Canada’s medal hopes resting largely on the shoulders of women, who outnumber men 225-146. Of the 371 Canadian athletes—who range in age from 14-year-old Summer McIntosh to 56-year-old Mario Deslauriers—there are 226 Olympic rookies and 40 Olympic medalists.

Despite all of the pandemic-related challenges, Canadian athletes persevered, showing an abundance of focus and resiliency on their journey to qualify for Tokyo. From star sprinter Andre De Grasse and the most versatile Athletics team in Canadian history, to Penny Oleksiak and her cohort of female swimmers, to team sports new and established, Complex has you covered on every Canadian you need to know at the 2020 Summer Games.