The Toronto Blue Jays have just announced that proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test for the unvaccinated will be mandatory for residents attending home games.

“In consulting with our live event industry partners and public health experts, listening to fan feedback, and adapting to the changing environment, the Toronto Blue Jays will require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all fans, staff, and guests aged 12 and older entering Rogers Centre beginning September 13,” the team announced this morning.

The Blue Jays explained that all the COVID-19 vaccine doses approved for use in Canada will be accepted. For those not fully vaxxed, evidence of a negative test a maximum of 48 hours before the game’s start time must be shown.

The Jays are the latest organization to join the MLSE group regarding a vaccination policy. For the past few weeks many post-secondary education institutions, the Ontario civil service, and the City of Toronto have also implemented the requirements.

The Jays play 12 more games in Toronto between September 13 and October 3.