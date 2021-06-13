Just a few days after guaranteeing a knockout within the first two rounds, Austin McBroom made good on his promise.

Though the fight went one round longer than he expected, McBroom knocked out Bryce Hall in the third round of their Saturday night pay-per-view bout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The two social media titans headlined the main event of LiveXLive Media’s “Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms,” which saw stars from YouTube and TikTok face off in a series of boxing matches.

McBroom and Hall put up a bet against one another that they’d have to pay the other a $1 million bonus in the event of a knockout. But since the referee intervened to stop the fight, it’s not completely clear if McBroom earned the bonus as part of his bet with Hall. Either way, McBroom won in resounding fashion, with the final numbers showing he landed 29 punches compared to Hall’s 10.

Leading up to the fight, Hall revealed he’d earn 4% of pay-per-view sales in addition to a $5 million contract. McBroom also confirmed the $5 million and $1 million figures.

In addition to the celebrity boxing matches, “Social Gloves” also included live performances by Lil Baby and Migos.