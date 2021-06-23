27-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player Alex Caruso was arrested for marijuana possession by Texas A&M University Police in Brazos County on Tuesday, arrest records show. He was hit with charges of possession of under two ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Image via Brazos County Sheriff's Office

News of Caruso’s arrest comes on the heels of the Lakers getting eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the first round by the Phoenix Suns in Game 6. The Lakers guard is now entering the 2021 offseason as an unrestricted free agent and it’s unclear if he’ll stay on with the team. The NBA’s free-agency period starts in August.

“Hopefully, we can return and continue a great partnership,” Caruso said earlier this month. “But that’s obviously for a later date.”

This post will be updated.