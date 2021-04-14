NFL superstar Aaron Donald is facing assault charges for an alleged attack against a man, Pittsburgh’s local CBS affiliate reports.

On Wednesday, Attorney Todd Hollis said that his client, DeVincent Spriggs, was assaulted by the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year last weekend.

Hollis says his client and Donald ran into each other in Donald’s hometown of Pittsburgh. The result of the alleged exchange left Spriggs’s eye swollen shut. Hollis provided pictures of his client’s face to the local media as proof of the altercation.

Per KDKA’s Melinda Roeder, Spriggs says Donald punched him after he accidentally bumped into him. He suffered a concussion, a, broken arm, and 16 stitches near his eye, Roeder reports. Spriggs filed criminal assault charges against the 29-year-old L.A. Rams defensive tackle on Wednesday.

TMZ spoke to Hollis, who said the incident happened at a nightclub.

The Rams used the 13th overall pick in the 2014 draft to take Donald out of the University of Pittsburgh. Since then, he’s become the glue that holds the organization together, accumulating three Defensive Player of the Year awards, seven Pro Bowl selections, and making six All-Pro teams. He also made a generous donation to his alma mater in 2019, which led to the campus’ Aaron Donald Football Performance Center.

Per TMZ, the Rams are aware of the incident. “We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time,” a team spokesperson said.