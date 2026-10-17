YK Osiris Loses by TKO in Brand Risk 16 Boxing Bout With Deshae Frost

YK Osiris ended up taking an L in his Brand Risk 16 boxing match against Deshae Frost, losing the bout by TKO.

Taking place on Friday night (October 16), Frost's victory happened at the 2:59 mark in the second round, when, after a furious exchange of blows, the match was called due to Osiris clearly having the wind knocked out of his sails.

Check out highlights from the fight, including the knockout, below: