Sports

YK Osiris Loses by TKO in Brand Risk 16 Boxing Bout With Deshae Frost

After months of trash talk, the singer ended up with an L on his fight record.

(L-R) Deshae Frost and YK Osiris.
Prince Williams/WireImage | Prince Williams/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Deshae Frost defeated YK Osiris by TKO at 2:59 in the second round of their Brand Risk 16 boxing match.
  • The win capped months of trash talk and tension, including Osiris slapping Frost during a confrontation at Brand Risk 15.
  • Frost and Osiris previously boxed in a three-round exhibition on PlaqueBoyMax’s In Too Deep 2 livestream in July 2025.

YK Osiris ended up taking an L in his Brand Risk 16 boxing match against Deshae Frost, losing the bout by TKO.

Taking place on Friday night (October 16), Frost's victory happened at the 2:59 mark in the second round, when, after a furious exchange of blows, the match was called due to Osiris clearly having the wind knocked out of his sails.

Check out highlights from the fight, including the knockout, below:

Frost's win was the icing on the cake following his back-and-forth with Osiris over the last few months, which consisted of trash talk and a heated confrontation at Brand Risk 15 in August. Back then, Osiris slapped Frost after an argument.

The kerfuffle happened after Osiris challenged Frost once he'd fought Bob Menery, saying: "Tell Deshae, fuck him, I want him in here next. He a bitch."

Frost responded, bringing up the fact that they’d previously boxed in a three-round exhibition match on PlaqueBoyMax's In Too Deep 2 livestream in July of 2025. "YK, I already beat your ass in Max shit," the streamer said. "I'll beat your ass again. On my life, bro. You is not like that."

Aside from Frost and Osiris’ match, Brand Risk 16 featured other influencers and celebrities stepping into the ring, ranging from Jack Doherty and the Island Boys to former NBA stars Delonte West and Michael Beasley.

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