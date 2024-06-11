LeBron Jokes He’s Playing 'Game 8' in NBA Finals While on Livestream With Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski

LeBron James employed a dual strategy of excitement and confusion during his surprise appearance on Kai Cenat’s recent livestream with Kevin Hart and Druski.

As seen in the swiftly excerpted and widely shared highlight from the stream, which doesn’t mark Cenat’s first to feature Hart, LeBron FaceTimed the Borderlands star, effectively interrupting his conversation with Druski. The electricity in the room was immediately palpable, even through the screen.

But the tone shifted, albeit playfully, when the topic of this year’s NBA Finals championship series came up. LeBron and the Lakers, of course, previously suffered a season-ending loss to the Nuggets in April, thus bringing their hopes for further glory to a close, at least for now. At the time, LeBron was expectedly tightlipped about his future plans, which have been the subject of intense speculation for quite a while now.