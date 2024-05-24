Kevin Hart Roasts Kai Cenat Over Him Awkwardly Asking Out Tyla, Calls Out T-Pain for Gifting Less Subs Than a Fan

Kevin Hart showed up as a special guest on Kai Cenat's Twitch stream on Thursday, May 23, and during the stream, he hilariously roasted Cenat over the time Tyla seemingly curved him.

When Hart showed up during the stream, he directly addressed the chat and said it was his first time doing something like this and broke down how he linked up with Cenat. "It's about embracing the new, alright? I'm getting old," Hart said early on, as seen in the clip above. "So, do you watch streams often, or?" Cenat asked. "Absolutely not," Hart immediately replied. "Never, no."

The two got up to multiple bits during the stream, and one moment is already going viral on social media. At one point, the pair sat down to watch a previous stream Cenat did with Tyla, in which he sheepishly asked if she would consider going on a date with him. "Pause it," Hart interrupted as they watched the awkward moment. "I almost punched you in the fucking face. Right there, I almost punched you in the fucking face. What made you do that?! ... Look at that dumbass smile on your face, you look like a creep. You look like you smell seats."

Cenat defended himself and said he was "in the moment" and had butterflies. Hart impersonated Cenat and suggested that the 22-year-old streamer had lost his ability to communicate with women because of how much time he spends streaming. "She gave you an out, jackass!" Hart said. "'But we friends, though.' She gave you an out! ... Nobody would've known that she had absolutely zero interest, right?"