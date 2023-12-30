Travis Kelce Shares What Taylor Swift’s Brother Austin Got Him for Christmas

Travis Kelce revealed how the Christmas gift he received from Taylor Swift 's younger brother, Austin, brought the holiday cheer.

On the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce , the two-time Super Bowl champion was discussing the Christmas Day game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders that Swift and her entire family attended. Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife, was asked to pick who she thought "took their game to new holiday heights," and she selected Austin and the Santa suit he wore.

"That was a full commit, and I respect that," Kylie said about Austin's Santa suit, which Travis co-signed saying, "It was a full commit. And he killed it."

Travis then revealed the gift he received, adding that Austin "made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag. It was in the Santa sack, whew, [he] whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time."

Austin gifted Travis a VHS copy of Little Giants, the 1994 classic film about two brothers' rival youth football teams, starring Rick Moranis and Ed O'Neill.