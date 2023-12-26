Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave Christmas Game Holding Hands Despite Chiefs Loss

Travis Kelce suffered a tough loss on Christmas, but Taylor Swift was there to make it better.
A photo from Monday shows Swift and Kelce holding hands at Arrowhead Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-14. The Chiefs are currently 9-6 this season.
Kansas City Star photojournalist Nick Wagner captured the moment. “Merry Swiftmas to all who celebrate,” he wrote on Instagram.
While everyone has been a huge fan of the celebrity couple, Patrick Mahomes recently revealed that he initially joked about their romance, though has since come around.
“At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing,” the quarterback told CBS Mornings. “And then he started bringing Taylor around and you realize how cool of a person she was and she is. So for us—I mean, it was a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning—but now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she’s part of the team.”
Mahomes also shared how happy he is that Swift and his wife Brittany have formed a friendship. They two have been spotted watching games together at Arrowhead.
“So for me, it’s just Travis, man, and he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl—and a great woman—and it’s been cool to kind of interact with her and see ’cause she’s top tier of her profession and see how she drives and she becomes that,” Mahomes said. “I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes … I think that’s why her and Travis match so well.”