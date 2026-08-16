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Tommy John, MLB Pitching Great, Dead at 83

John won 288 games over 26 MLB seasons and became an enduring figure in sports medicine.

Tommy John in a New York Yankees uniform and cap is holding a baseball in a stadium.
Image via UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Tommy John, the longtime MLB pitcher whose comeback from a career-threatening elbow injury forever linked his name to one of sports’ most significant medical procedures, has died. He was 83.

NBC News reports that John died peacefully at his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, surrounded by his wife Cheryl and other family members, per his agent, Mike Maguire.

The New York Yankees, where John spent parts of eight seasons across two stints, paid tribute to the four-time All-Star following news of his death.

“The New York Yankees mourn the passing of Tommy John, who was a bedrock of our rotation during his time in pinstripes and a longtime favorite of Yankees fans,” the organization said in a statement.

The Yankees also noted that John’s association with the surgery that bears his name sometimes overshadowed just how accomplished he was on the mound.

“While his incredible longevity and post-surgery achievements changed the fortunes and trajectory of countless athletes around the world, it also overshadowed his excellence as a pitcher, which included consecutive 20-win seasons with the Yankees,” the statement continued. “We pause to remember the totality of his legacy—his competitiveness and skill, his penchant for conversation, his kind and gracious nature, and his stature as an athletic and medical pioneer.”

John’s 26-year MLB career included stops with the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels, Oakland Athletics and Yankees. He finished with 288 wins, a 3.34 ERA, and four All-Star selections before retiring in 1989.

His career, however, took a historic turn in 1974 when he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. Dr. Frank Jobe performed what was then an experimental reconstruction of the ligament, giving John an opportunity to resume a career that otherwise appeared to be over.

After sitting out the entire 1975 season, John returned to the majors and went on to win another 164 games. The procedure eventually became universally known as Tommy John surgery and has since extended the careers of countless pitchers and other athletes.

Days before his death, John, who had entered hospice care at his Florida home, shared a farewell message with fans through the Yankees during the team’s Old-Timers’ Day. He thanked the organization, former teammates, and supporters while also recognizing Jobe for giving him the opportunity to continue playing.

“The Yankees extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends, including wife, Cheryl, daughter, Tamara, and sons Tommy III and Travis,” the team said. “We also keep his son Taylor in our hearts.”

John’s family will hold a private celebration of life in Florida. In lieu of flowers, they have requested donations be made to the Duke University Medical Fund.

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