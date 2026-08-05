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Teen Claims D4vd Once Joked About Cutting Her Arms Off During Online Relationship

A young fan claims the singer made a joke about severing her arms.

Singer d4vd wearing sunglasses and a yellow mesh shirt sings into a microphone on stage with red and blue lighting.
Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

A teenage fan is coming forward with her alleged interactions with D4vd, saying she initially brushed off the singer’s dark humor but now cannot stop thinking about it amid the ongoing murder case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The fan, identified by the pseudonym Jane to protect her privacy, told Rolling Stone that the singer joked, unprompted, about him and his alter-ego cutting her arms off.

The alter-ego in question was a knife-wielding, manga-style character who wore blindfolds “for the sole purpose of not being held accountable for the pain he causes,” per an explanation on D4vd’s YouTube channel.

Jane told the magazine she was merely 16-years-old at the time of her interactions with the then 18-year-old singer. She claimed that their relationship began in the summer of 2022 after his single “Romantic Homicide” went viral and that their interactions were over texts and phone calls.

“We were joking around, and I said, ‘I would win in a karate fight with Itami.’ David said I could never beat Itami in a fight,” Jane told Rolling Stone. “He joked about him and Itami doing a violent act toward me, cutting my arms off. It was a joke, but it came out of nowhere.”

Although Jane believed they were just joking around at the time, she also said it was “really eerie to look back on.”

“When the autopsy report got released, and it showed how her arms were cut off, I was like, ‘This is insane.’ When I saw that, my heart dropped,” Jane recalled.

“Was it his subconscious wanting to do that?” she added. “I don’t know.”

Jane also characterized D4vd as a great friend but noted he was against smoking, drinking, and harbored serious religious convictions. She claimed that their relationship came to an end in mid-2023 when he told her they were on different “maturity” levels and needed space.

“He basically said that in a few years, my whole perspective might change on everything,” she told Rolling Stone. “He said once I’m out of high school, we could see if we could be friends again … He was touring, he had a music career starting. I was in high school, not really able to travel around to even hang out.”

According to CNN, prosecutors claim that D4vd’s and Rivas’ first online messages were exchanged in August 2022. At the time, Rivas was merely 11 years old. They also claimed that a sexual relationship between them began two years later. At 13, Rivas reportedly became pregnant and underwent an abortion.

“I feel like she got the worst version of him. A different version,” Jane said of Rivas. “It’s just really shocking and saddening.”

“Sometimes the people who influence you or help shape parts of you can also become people you don’t recognize anymore. And it’s really difficult to process,” she added, noting that she was initially reluctant to speak to Rolling Stone out of fear she would be “misinterpreted” but hopes more people will come forward. “Everything new I hear feels so unexpected.”

Late last month, a judge ruled that D4vd will stand trial for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. His charges also include continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

D4vd has pleaded not guilty and, if convicted as charged, could be sentenced to life in prison without parole or face the death penalty.

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