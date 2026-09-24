RGIII Claims BYU QB Bear Bachmeier Told Him His Family Sometimes Get Naked at Dinner

Bachmeier has publicly described his family's secluded California upbringing as "caveman," while leading No. 11 BYU to a 3-0 start with 706 total yards and eight touchdowns.

No independent source has confirmed the story, leaving it unclear whether RGIII was serious, joking, or embellishing Bachmeier's comments.

Robert Griffin III claimed BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier told Fox’s broadcast crew that his family sometimes takes off their clothes and walks around naked during dinner.

Robert Griffin III has shared an alleged unexpected detail about BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier and his family during a recent college football broadcast. While calling BYU's game against Arizona for Fox, Griffin and play-by-play announcer Connor Onion were discussing Bachmeier when cameras showed the quarterback's mother, April Bachmeier, in the stands. That's when RGIII revealed something he claimed Bear told the broadcast crew about family dinners at home. "He told us that at the dinners, you know, sometimes they just, they just take the clothes off and they walk around naked," Griffin said.

Griffin then turned the conversation toward his broadcast partner. "You naked at your dinners with the family?" he asked Onion. "Do I have to answer that?" Onion responded. "You don't have to answer that because I don't think anybody listening right now really kind of does that," Griffin joked. Onion ultimately left viewers with one final line: "America, it's up to your imagination." Despite the attention surrounding Griffin's comments, there doesn't appear to be any independent confirmation of the story about the Bachmeier family's dinner routine. Outsports writer Jim Buzinski looked into the claim but was unable to verify it, leaving open the possibility that RGIII was joking or embellishing something Bachmeier told the broadcast team.