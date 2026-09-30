Sports

Pep Guardiola Stands With Manchester City After Financial Breach Ruling: 'I Am Here'

The former City manager backed the club’s owners, players, staff and fans as it prepares to appeal the Premier League commission’s findings.

Pep Guardiola in a white Puma shirt clapping, with a blurred blue background.
(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola is standing firmly behind Manchester City after an independent commission found that the club committed serious Premier League financial breaches.

The former City manager, who remains a global ambassador for City Football Group, posted a message Wednesday (Sept. 30) declaring, “I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever.” He also reassured that he remains behind the club's ownership, leadership, players, staff, current manager Enzo Maresca and supporters. “Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all.”

Guardiola managed City from 2016 until May 2026 and had repeatedly defended the club during the years-long financial case. The commission found City guilty of serious breaches involving schemes that inflated revenue and understated costs by more than £900 million between 2009 and 2018.

City continues to deny wrongdoing and has announced plans to appeal the ruling. No punishment has been imposed yet.

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