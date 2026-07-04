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Milagro Gramz Appeals $75K Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case

The vlogger is updating her appeal to reflect a reinstated defamation verdict.

"Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words" Los Angeles One Night Only Screening Event, In IMAX
Robin L Marshall / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Gossip vlogger Milagro Gramz has updated her legal against Megan Thee Stallion, even as a Miami federal judge ruled that the three-time Grammy winner could collect the $75,000 judgment against her.

Gramz, whose legal name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, filed an amended notice of appeal on June 30. The document, seen by Complex, amends her original appeal, which she filed back in January. That appeal was filed shortly after Gramz was found liable for defaming Megan.

Gramz’s appeal was filed when the verdict against her was for $59,000 in damages, even though the jury had initially ordered $75,000. The $16,000 discount came because Gramz was ruled a “media defendant,” and thus hadn’t been properly notified of Megan’s lawsuit per Florida law. That decision was overturned in May of this year, and the $75,000 figure was reinstated. Gramz was not a media defendant, the judge ruled, because she had been “commissioned” by Tory Lanez and his father “to publish or broadcast” defamatory statements about Megan.

Gramz’s latest filing means that she is now appealing the new, updated $75,000 damages ruling and the decision that accompanied it, in which she was denied media defendant status.

Last month, Gramz’s attempt to avoid paying Megan in full — or, alternately, putting up a bond of slightly more than the full judgment — while her appeal plays out was denied, and she was ordered to pay the full amount.

Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga denied Gramz's stay request on June 29, ruling she showed no likelihood of success on appeal and had offered only "generalized disagreement with the jury's verdict and the Court's post-trial rulings."

To formally pause enforcement under Miami federal court rules, Gramz would need to post an appeal bond of $82,500. Judge Altonaga rejected her bid to waive or reduce that requirement, ruling that Gramz had not submitted sufficient proof of hardship with her original motion. When Gramz later submitted a sworn financial statement, the judge rejected consideration because it arrived with her reply brief instead of her initial filing.

In her court papers, Gramz stated she does not possess "substantial liquid assets" and lacks the financial resources to satisfy the judgment immediately, describing herself as self-employed and head of household with income that "fluctuate[s] from month to month."

In October 2024, Megan sued Cooper in the Southern District of Florida, accusing her of serving as a "longtime mouthpiece" for Tory Lanez, who shot Megan four years prior, and his family. A federal jury proceeded with a verdict against Cooper in December 2025 on counts of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and promoting a deepfake video of Megan. The judgment breakdown included $50,000 for the deepfake video, $15,000 for defamation, $8,000 for emotional distress, and $1,000 in punitive damages on each of two counts.

As mentioned, the judge initially reduced the award to $59,000, but altered the decision in May to reinstate the full $75,000.

Megan's legal team, in their previous opposition to the stay, pointed to Cooper as someone "who showed no hesitation when she broadcast that Plaintiff was a liar, directed her audience to a deep-fake pornographic video of Plaintiff, and threatened to run Plaintiff over with a car."

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