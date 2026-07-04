Milagro Gramz Appeals $75K Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case

Gossip vlogger Milagro Gramz has updated her legal against Megan Thee Stallion, even as a Miami federal judge ruled that the three-time Grammy winner could collect the $75,000 judgment against her.

Gramz, whose legal name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, filed an amended notice of appeal on June 30. The document, seen by Complex, amends her original appeal, which she filed back in January. That appeal was filed shortly after Gramz was found liable for defaming Megan.

Gramz’s appeal was filed when the verdict against her was for $59,000 in damages, even though the jury had initially ordered $75,000. The $16,000 discount came because Gramz was ruled a “media defendant,” and thus hadn’t been properly notified of Megan’s lawsuit per Florida law. That decision was overturned in May of this year, and the $75,000 figure was reinstated. Gramz was not a media defendant, the judge ruled, because she had been “commissioned” by Tory Lanez and his father “to publish or broadcast” defamatory statements about Megan.

Gramz’s latest filing means that she is now appealing the new, updated $75,000 damages ruling and the decision that accompanied it, in which she was denied media defendant status.

Last month, Gramz’s attempt to avoid paying Megan in full — or, alternately, putting up a bond of slightly more than the full judgment — while her appeal plays out was denied, and she was ordered to pay the full amount.